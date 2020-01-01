Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
59
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +13%
496
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +110%
4826
2298
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +22%
2924
2406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +60%
18528
11576
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +13%
1275
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +85%
8893
4807
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1