Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +9%
500
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +14%
2991
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +61%
19168
11919
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9070
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
