Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +45%
4963
Ryzen 5 4600G
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +10%
2991
Ryzen 5 4600G
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +11%
19168
Ryzen 5 4600G
17305
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 21, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Intel Core i9 9900K?
EnglishРусский