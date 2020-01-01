Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +80%
4836
Ryzen 5 2600
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +32%
2966
Ryzen 5 2600
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +40%
18530
Ryzen 5 2600
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +31%
1280
Ryzen 5 2600
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +62%
8830
Ryzen 5 2600
5439

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 September 11, 2018
Launch price 499 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i9 9900K?
