Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 5 months later
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +19%
499
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +59%
4836
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +25%
2966
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +33%
18530
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +24%
1280
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +54%
8830
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
