Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +27%
4963
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +12%
2991
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +4%
19168
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +1%
1295
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +29%
9070
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9900K and i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Intel Core i5 10500
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600XT