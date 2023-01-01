Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1277 vs 1108 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
1340
Ryzen 5 5500U
1167
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +75%
12352
Ryzen 5 5500U
7055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +19%
2919
Ryzen 5 5500U
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +41%
18464
Ryzen 5 5500U
13085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
1271
Ryzen 5 5500U
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +73%
8452
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i9-9900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
TDP 95 W 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i9 9900K?
