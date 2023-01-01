Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1277 vs 1108 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
1340
1167
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +75%
12352
7055
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +19%
2919
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +41%
18464
13085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
1271
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +73%
8452
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|TDP
|95 W
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
