Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i9 9900K
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1295 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1330
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +11%
12236
Ryzen 5 5600G
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18668
Ryzen 5 5600G +6%
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1288
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
8595
Ryzen 5 5600G
7475

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 April 13, 2021
Launch price 499 USD 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
3. Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
4. Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
5. Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Intel Core i5 11600K
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 3 5300G
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i9 9900K?
EnglishРусский