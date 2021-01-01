Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1295 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
Ryzen 5 5600G +12%
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +11%
12236
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2932
Ryzen 5 5600G +7%
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18668
Ryzen 5 5600G +6%
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Ryzen 5 5600G +15%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
8595
7475
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|259 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
