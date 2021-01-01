Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
Ryzen 5 5600U +2%
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +64%
12236
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18668
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Ryzen 5 5600U +3%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +49%
8595
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
