Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 95 vs 105 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Ryzen 7 3800XT +7%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4963
Ryzen 7 3800XT +7%
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19168
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
Ryzen 7 3800XT +5%
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9070
Ryzen 7 3800XT +1%
9155
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
