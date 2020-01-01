Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +5%
500
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +85%
4963
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
2991
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +36%
19168
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +21%
1295
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +114%
9070
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U