Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

VS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 1141 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +60%
5000
Ryzen 7 4800U
3116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
3025
Ryzen 7 4800U
2620
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +9%
19226
Ryzen 7 4800U
17576
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +11%
1286
Ryzen 7 4800U
1155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +58%
8884
Ryzen 7 4800U
5620

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 January 6, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i9 9900K?
