Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i9 9900K
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1295 vs 1159 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +32%
12236
Ryzen 7 5700U
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +13%
1288
Ryzen 7 5700U
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +47%
8595
Ryzen 7 5700U
5832

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 January 12, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i9 9900K?
