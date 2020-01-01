Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 25 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 1282 points
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5000
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3025
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1286
Ryzen 7 5800U +10%
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +36%
8884
6548
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|February 2, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
