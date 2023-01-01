Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 81920 KB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1633 vs 1277 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1352
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +8%
1465
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12505
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +19%
14859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2955
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +9%
3212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18615
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +50%
27984
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +27%
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8480
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +38%
11707
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|95 W
|105 W
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR4-2666
| - DDR4-3200
- DDR4-2933
- DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
