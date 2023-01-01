Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 81920 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1633 vs 1277 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12505
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +19%
14859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18615
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +50%
27984
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8480
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +38%
11707
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Model number i9-9900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 95 W 105 W
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Peak temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-2666 - DDR4-3200
- DDR4-2933
- DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i9 9900K?
