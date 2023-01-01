Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700 VS Intel Core i9 9900K AMD Ryzen 7 7700 We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7700 and 9900K Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later

Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers Has 16384 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 16384 MB larger L3 cache size Around 31.8 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Around 31.8 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1277 points

69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2161 vs 1277 points 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 7700

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 8, 2018 January 10, 2023 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Zen 4 (Raphael) Model number i9-9900K - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.3 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 38x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm Socket LGA-1151 AM5 TDP 95 W 65 W Max. Boost TDP - 142 W Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 192 128 TMUs 24 8 ROPs 3 4 Execution Units 24 2 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 9900K 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 7700 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 73.4 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 28 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -