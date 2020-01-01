Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1520 vs 1322 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2936
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18501
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1322
Ryzen 9 5900H +14%
1506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8612
Ryzen 9 5900H +7%
9199
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
