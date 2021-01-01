Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 54 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1277 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18888
Ryzen 9 5900HX +27%
23952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1287
Ryzen 9 5900HX +17%
1502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 January 12, 2021
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 9900K?
