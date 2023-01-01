Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
95
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2169 vs 1277 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Ryzen 9 7900 +45%
1941
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12352
Ryzen 9 7900 +97%
24301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Ryzen 9 7900 +70%
2165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
Ryzen 9 7900 +113%
18018
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM5
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|142 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|24
|8
|ROPs
|3
|4
|Execution Units
|24
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1