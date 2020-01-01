Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 47% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 95 vs 180 Watt
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 45.82 GB/s (110%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +12%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4963
6964
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +20%
2991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19168
30839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +17%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9070
12917
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 31, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|899 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 9900K and Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 9 3950X
- Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i9 9900K and Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Ryzen 9 3900X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Ryzen 9 3950X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Core i9 10980XE