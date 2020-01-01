Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 95 vs 250 Watt
  • More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 16 physical cores more
  • Around 45.82 GB/s (110%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 October 1, 2018
Launch price 499 USD 1299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 sTR4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 24
Threads 16 48
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 95 W 250 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 60
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or Intel Core i9 9900K?
