Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 95 vs 250 Watt
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 16 physical cores more
- Around 45.82 GB/s (110%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +17%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4836
10000
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +32%
2966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18530
27491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +33%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8830
9944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|499 USD
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|24
|Threads
|16
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
