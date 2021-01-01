Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
Intel Core i9 9900K
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 66% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 95 vs 280 Watt
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 14, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9900K -
Socket LGA-1151 sWRX8
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 95 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 128
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Intel Core i9 9900K?
