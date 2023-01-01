Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
95
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
91
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 758.4 GB/s (1823%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 more physical cores
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1772 vs 1277 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1350
M1 Ultra +12%
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12516
M1 Ultra +92%
24041
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2976
M1 Ultra +31%
3892
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18570
M1 Ultra +121%
40960
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1280
M1 Ultra +39%
1776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8541
M1 Ultra +178%
23714
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|APL1106/APL1W06
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|20
|Total Threads
|16
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|48MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|95 W
|60 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|8192
|TMUs
|24
|512
|ROPs
|3
|256
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3