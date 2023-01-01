Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or M1 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M1 Ultra

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Apple M1 Ultra
Intel Core i9 9900K
Apple M1 Ultra

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 758.4 GB/s (1823%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 3-years and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1772 vs 1277 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1350
M1 Ultra +12%
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12516
M1 Ultra +92%
24041
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2976
M1 Ultra +31%
3892
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18570
M1 Ultra +121%
40960
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1280
M1 Ultra +39%
1776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8541
M1 Ultra +178%
23714
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 8, 2018 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake Apple M1
Model number i9-9900K APL1106/APL1W06
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 20
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 48MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
TDP 95 W 60 W
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 8192
TMUs 24 512
ROPs 3 256
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 13900K and M1 Ultra
2. Core i9 12900K and M1 Ultra
3. M2 Max and M1 Ultra
4. Core i7 13700K and M1 Ultra
5. Core i9 13980HX and M1 Ultra
6. Ryzen 9 7950X and M1 Ultra
7. Ryzen 9 7900X and Core i9 9900K
8. Core i7 13700K and Core i9 9900K
9. Core i9 13900K and Core i9 9900K
10. Apple M1 and Core i9 9900K
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i9 9900K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский