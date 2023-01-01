Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Around 368 GB/s (885%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1277 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
M2 Max +24%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12352
M2 Max +22%
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
M2 Max +42%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18464
M2 Max +42%
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
M2 Max +57%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
M2 Max +77%
14979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|95 W
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4864
|TMUs
|24
|304
|ROPs
|3
|152
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
