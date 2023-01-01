Intel Core i9 9900K vs Apple M2 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
90
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
- Newer - released 4-years and 7-months later
- Around 758.4 GB/s (1823%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 16 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1972 vs 1277 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1331
M2 Ultra +26%
1681
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12453
M2 Ultra +118%
27180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2925
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1275
M2 Ultra +54%
1963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8433
M2 Ultra +229%
27743
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 5, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|24
|Total Threads
|16
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|64MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|134 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|95 W
|60 W
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR4-2666
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|192 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
