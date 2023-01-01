Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or M2 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Newer - released 4-years and 7-months later
  • Around 758.4 GB/s (1823%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 16 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1972 vs 1277 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1331
M2 Ultra +26%
1681
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12453
M2 Ultra +118%
27180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1275
M2 Ultra +54%
1963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8433
M2 Ultra +229%
27743
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and Apple M2 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 8, 2018 May 5, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Coffee Lake Apple M2
Model number i9-9900K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 24
Total Threads 16 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 64MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 134 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 95 W 60 W
Socket LGA-1151 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-2666 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 192 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Ultra or Intel Core i9 9900K?
