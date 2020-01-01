Intel Core i9 9900K vs i3 8100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +37%
499
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +237%
4836
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +33%
2966
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +202%
18530
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +30%
1280
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +171%
8830
3254
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|499 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
