Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +17%
499
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +254%
4836
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +26%
2966
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +134%
18530
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +10%
1280
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +146%
8830
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
