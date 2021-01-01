Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 28 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +147%
12236
Core i5 1135G7
4961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +88%
18668
Core i5 1135G7
9928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +101%
8595
Core i5 1135G7
4283

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 September 2, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-9900K i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7 +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10700K and Intel Core i9 9900K
2. Intel Core i5 10600K and Intel Core i9 9900K
3. Intel Core i9 10900X and Intel Core i9 9900K
4. AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i9 9900K
5. Intel Core i9 9900X and Intel Core i9 9900K
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
7. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i5 1135G7
8. Intel Core i5 10210U and Intel Core i5 1135G7
9. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i5 1135G7
10. Intel Core i5 1130G7 and Intel Core i5 1135G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i9 9900K?
EnglishРусский