Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 1135G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 28 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
Core i5 1135G7 +1%
1343
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +147%
12236
4961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +9%
2932
2698
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +88%
18668
9928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i5 1135G7 +1%
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +101%
8595
4283
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
