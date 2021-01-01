Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i5 11400: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 11400

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i5 11400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1277 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1287
Core i5 11400 +32%
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 17, 2021
Launch price 499 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-9900K i5-11400
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

