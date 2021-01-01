Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 11400F

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i5 11400F
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i5 11400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1504 vs 1308 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +21%
12515
Core i5 11400F
10331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +6%
19148
Core i5 11400F
18012
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1329
Core i5 11400F +14%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +25%
8944
Core i5 11400F
7183

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-9900K i5-11400F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

