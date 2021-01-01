Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 11600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1615 vs 1322 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
493
Core i5 11600KF +18%
582
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
4882
4233
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2976
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18763
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1322
Core i5 11600KF +20%
1583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +17%
8727
7447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
