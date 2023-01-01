Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 13600K

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i5 13600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 4-years later
  • Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1277 points
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1340
Core i5 13600K +49%
1994
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12352
Core i5 13600K +89%
23353
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2919
Core i5 13600K +43%
4184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18464
Core i5 13600K +107%
38137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1271
Core i5 13600K +58%
2008
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8452
Core i5 13600K +90%
16086
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-9900K i5-13600K
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 14
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP - 181 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

