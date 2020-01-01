Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i5 8400: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 8400

Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i5 8400
Intel Core i5 8400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8400 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +116%
4963
Core i5 8400
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +23%
2991
Core i5 8400
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +105%
19168
Core i5 8400
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +25%
1295
Core i5 8400
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +106%
9070
Core i5 8400
4398

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i5 8400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 5, 2017
Launch price 499 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9900K i5-8400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i5 8400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400 or i9 9900K?
EnglishРусский