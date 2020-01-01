Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i5 8600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8600K and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +124%
4836
Core i5 8600K
2156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +13%
2966
Core i5 8600K
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +83%
18530
Core i5 8600K
10121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +46%
8830
Core i5 8600K
6033

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i5 8600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 5, 2017
Launch price 499 USD 257 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9900K i5-8600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i5 8600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

