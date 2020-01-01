Intel Core i9 9900K vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +20%
500
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +107%
4963
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +20%
2991
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +99%
19168
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +21%
1295
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +103%
9070
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
