Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 10700F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 10700F

Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 10700F
Intel Core i7 10700F

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700F and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 10700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 1, 2020
Launch price 499 USD 298 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-9900K i7-10700F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 10700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%)
Total votes: 7

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700F or i9 9900K?
Dennis 13 August 2020 00:15
I am lo tech but do photo post processing. Need to upgrade my windows 7 system trying to make an informed choice. Thank you for providing this information. I am using On1 software which uses the graphics card much more than other PP software. Right now it looks like the newer I7 10700f chip provides some pluses for my application. Thanks again D
0 Reply
EnglishРусский