Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 10700T: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 10700T

Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 10700T
Intel Core i7 10700T

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 2 GHz i7 10700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700T and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 35 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +27%
4963
Core i7 10700T
3920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +13%
2991
Core i7 10700T
2646
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +42%
19168
Core i7 10700T
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +44%
9070
Core i7 10700T
6307

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 10700T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 1, 2020
Launch price 499 USD 325 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-9900K i7-10700T
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 10700T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700T or i9 9900K?
EnglishРусский