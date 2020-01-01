Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 10850H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +1%
500
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +71%
4963
2894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +5%
2991
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +46%
19168
13149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K +8%
1295
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +62%
9070
5591
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
