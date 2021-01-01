Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 11370H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 35 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
508
Core i7 11370H +10%
558
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +123%
4933
2213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3005
Core i7 11370H +8%
3253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +45%
18888
13005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Core i7 11370H +8%
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +81%
8729
4821
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30-33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
