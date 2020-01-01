Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +95%
4836
Core i7 1165G7
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +45%
18530
Core i7 1165G7
12766
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1280
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +77%
8830
Core i7 1165G7
4978

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 September 2, 2020
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-9900K i7-1165G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i9 9900K?
