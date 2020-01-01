Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 1165G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +95%
4836
2483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2966
Core i7 1165G7 +7%
3180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +45%
18530
12766
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1280
Core i7 1165G7 +18%
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +77%
8830
4978
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
