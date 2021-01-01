Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 11700F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 11700F

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 11700F
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i7 11700F

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700F and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1295 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1330
Core i7 11700F +15%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +11%
12236
Core i7 11700F
11012
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2932
Core i7 11700F +15%
3363
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18668
Core i7 11700F +15%
21381
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1288
Core i7 11700F +28%
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 11700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021
Launch price 499 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-9900K i7-11700F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 11700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
3. Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
4. Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
5. Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
6. Intel Core i7 11700F or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
7. Intel Core i7 11700F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Intel Core i7 11700F or Intel Core i7 11700K
9. Intel Core i7 11700F or Intel Core i7 11700KF
10. Intel Core i7 11700F or Intel Core i7 10700KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700F or i9 9900K?
EnglishРусский