Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 11700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1295 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +11%
12236
11012
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2932
3363
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18668
21381
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i7 11700F +28%
1651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8595
Core i7 11700F +5%
9031
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-11700F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
