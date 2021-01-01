Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 11700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 11700KF

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 11700KF
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i7 11700KF

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700KF and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1795 vs 1322 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8727
Core i7 11700KF +18%
10267

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 11700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021
Launch price 499 USD 374 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-9900K i7-11700KF
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700KF or i9 9900K?
