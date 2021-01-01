Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1277 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
3005
Core i7 11800H +10%
3293
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18888
Core i7 11800H +17%
22141
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1287
Core i7 11800H +24%
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 11, 2021
Launch price 499 USD 395 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-9900K i7-11800H
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i9 9900K?
