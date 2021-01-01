Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 11800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1277 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
508
Core i7 11800H +15%
583
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4933
Core i7 11800H +1%
4987
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3005
Core i7 11800H +10%
3293
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18888
Core i7 11800H +17%
22141
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1287
Core i7 11800H +24%
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8729
Core i7 11800H +4%
9038
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|499 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
