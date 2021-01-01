Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 1180G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.2 GHz i7 1180G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1474 vs 1256 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4821
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2937
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Core i7 1180G7 +17%
1455
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +64%
8254
5028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|499 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-1180G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|8x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
