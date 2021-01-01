Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 1185G7: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 1185G7

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i7 1185G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1185G7 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 28 vs 95 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1256 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +121%
4821
Core i7 1185G7
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +63%
18543
Core i7 1185G7
11346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1248
Core i7 1185G7 +19%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +72%
8254
Core i7 1185G7
4795

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 1185G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 September 2, 2020
Launch price 499 USD 426 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i9-9900K i7-1185G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1185G7 or i9 9900K?
