Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 1255U

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 1255U
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i7 1255U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1255U and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
  • Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1277 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1340
Core i7 1255U +22%
1641
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +50%
12352
Core i7 1255U
8244
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2919
Core i7 1255U +15%
3360
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +34%
18464
Core i7 1255U
13729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1271
Core i7 1255U +28%
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
8452
Core i7 1255U
7367
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 1255U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 February 23, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-9900K i7-1255U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 2
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 10
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 17x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1744
TDP 95 W 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP - 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 1255U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 1255U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1255U or i9 9900K?
