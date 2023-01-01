Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 1255U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1277 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Core i7 1255U +22%
1641
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +50%
12352
8244
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
Core i7 1255U +15%
3360
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +34%
18464
13729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Core i7 1255U +28%
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K +15%
8452
7367
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-1255U
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|2
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|10
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|95 W
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
