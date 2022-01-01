Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 12700: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i9 9900K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1815 vs 1277 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1348
Core i7 12700 +39%
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12544
Core i7 12700 +29%
16134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2978
Core i7 12700 +33%
3968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18796
Core i7 12700 +69%
31754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1288
Core i7 12700 +41%
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8554
Core i7 12700 +49%
12709
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 1, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-9900K i7-12700
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

