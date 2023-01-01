Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 12700H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1277 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Core i7 12700H +34%
1789
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12352
Core i7 12700H +31%
16130
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
Core i7 12700H +25%
3635
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18464
Core i7 12700H +45%
26712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Core i7 12700H +36%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
Core i7 12700H +43%
12109
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-12700H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|14
|Total Threads
|16
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|95 W
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|115 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
