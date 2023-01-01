Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 3-years and 4-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1277 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1340
Core i7 12700H +34%
1789
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12352
Core i7 12700H +31%
16130
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
2919
Core i7 12700H +25%
3635
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
18464
Core i7 12700H +45%
26712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900K
1271
Core i7 12700H +36%
1727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8452
Core i7 12700H +43%
12109
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-9900K i7-12700H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 14
Total Threads 16 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1744
TDP 95 W 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP - 115 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i9 9900K?
