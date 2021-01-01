Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900K or Core i7 12700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 12700KF

Intel Core i9 9900K
VS
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i9 9900K
Intel Core i7 12700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700KF and 9900K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1308 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
12515
Core i7 12700KF +84%
23001
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900K
8944
Core i7 12700KF +72%
15367

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900K and i7 12700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-9900K i7-12700KF
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900K official page Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 9900K and i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
3. Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
4. Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
5. Intel Core i9 9900K and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
6. Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
8. Intel Core i7 12700KF and i9 11900K
9. Intel Core i7 12700KF and i7 12700K
10. Intel Core i7 12700KF and i9 11900KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700KF or i9 9900K?
EnglishРусский