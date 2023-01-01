Intel Core i9 9900K vs i7 13700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 9900K with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 13700 with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700
- Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2034 vs 1277 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1340
Core i7 13700 +50%
2004
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12352
Core i7 13700 +139%
29557
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
Core i7 13700 +46%
4274
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18464
Core i7 13700 +118%
40320
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1271
Core i7 13700 +60%
2033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8452
Core i7 13700 +136%
19983
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900K
|i7-13700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|16
|Total Threads
|16
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|219 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900K official page
|Intel Core i7 13700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
